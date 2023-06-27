Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Moelis & Company Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Moelis & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 23rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now expects that the asset manager will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Moelis & Company’s current full-year earnings is $0.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.60 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 22.47%. Moelis & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MC. TheStreet cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $37.86.

Moelis & Company stock opened at $43.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 1.44. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $50.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 190.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MC. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Moelis & Company by 14.7% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 27,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 19.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,035,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,801,000 after acquiring an additional 169,028 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the first quarter valued at about $530,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,010,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $269,487,000 after purchasing an additional 272,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

