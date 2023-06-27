Brokers Offer Predictions for APA Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) – Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for APA in a research report issued on Friday, June 23rd. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.06. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $4.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for APA’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.14 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on APA. Citigroup boosted their target price on APA from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group began coverage on APA in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on APA from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on APA from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.94.

APA Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of APA stock opened at $33.03 on Monday. APA has a 1 year low of $30.15 and a 1 year high of $50.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 3.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. APA had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. APA’s quarterly revenue was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in APA by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 17,087,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,185,000 after buying an additional 6,015,475 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 1st quarter worth $121,788,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of APA by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,022 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 4th quarter worth $73,939,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of APA by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,337,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

APA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. APA’s payout ratio is presently 16.26%.

About APA

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

Further Reading

