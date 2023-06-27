Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Realty Income in a research note issued on Friday, June 23rd. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.01. The consensus estimate for Realty Income’s current full-year earnings is $4.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Realty Income’s FY2023 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.15 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.03.

O stock opened at $59.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The firm also recently declared a jun 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2555 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jun 23 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 215.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 100,285.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,028,000 after buying an additional 8,615,530 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $316,245,000. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $278,067,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,517,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,733,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,028 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,202,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,200 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

