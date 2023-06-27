Zacks Research Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of ITT in a report issued on Thursday, June 22nd. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.22. The consensus estimate for ITT’s current full-year earnings is $4.85 per share.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. ITT had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ITT Stock Up 1.3 %

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.83.

NYSE:ITT opened at $88.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.60 and a 200 day moving average of $85.10. ITT has a 52 week low of $63.77 and a 52 week high of $95.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ITT

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in ITT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,328,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ITT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,598,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ITT by 135.6% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 846,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,020,000 after purchasing an additional 487,044 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ITT during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,055,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ITT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

About ITT

(Get Rating)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.