Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX)

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of PHX Minerals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for PHX Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PHX Minerals’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PHX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PHX Minerals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on PHX Minerals in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut PHX Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on PHX Minerals from $6.00 to $4.70 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PHX Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.07.

PHX opened at $2.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.12. The stock has a market cap of $110.29 million, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 5.13. PHX Minerals has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $4.39.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.97 million. PHX Minerals had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 44.30%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PHX Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $682,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 9,197 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of PHX Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 808,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Finally, Robotti Robert lifted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 54,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.63% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

