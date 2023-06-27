Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $7.45 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Winnebago Industries in a report released on Friday, June 23rd. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $7.45 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.95. The consensus estimate for Winnebago Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.52 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

WGO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Monday, March 20th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.75.

Winnebago Industries Trading Up 1.7 %

WGO stock opened at $61.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.47. Winnebago Industries has a 52 week low of $47.80 and a 52 week high of $70.53.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $900.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.15 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.13 EPS.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 14.27%.

Insider Transactions at Winnebago Industries

In other news, SVP Christopher David West sold 7,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total transaction of $408,158.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,931.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,241,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,423,000 after purchasing an additional 181,500 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 23,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.