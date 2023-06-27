Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for First Solar, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Solar in a report released on Friday, June 23rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Kedia now forecasts that the solar cell manufacturer will post earnings of $2.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.38. The consensus estimate for First Solar’s current full-year earnings is $7.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for First Solar’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on First Solar from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup downgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $194.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded First Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $194.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $178.55 on Monday. First Solar has a 12-month low of $60.96 and a 12-month high of $232.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 457.83 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $196.80 and a 200-day moving average of $186.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional Trading of First Solar

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth $315,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 4.2% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,712 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,690 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 78,198 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 996 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total transaction of $7,988,401.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,029,895.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Solar news, Director Michael T. Sweeney sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $1,435,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,385.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total transaction of $7,988,401.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,029,895.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,448 shares of company stock worth $12,182,857. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

