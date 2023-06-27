Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for SM Energy Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of SM Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, June 21st. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now forecasts that the energy company will earn $1.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.27. The consensus estimate for SM Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.48 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.33 EPS.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. SM Energy had a net margin of 41.07% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The company had revenue of $573.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

SM Energy Stock Performance

SM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on SM Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on SM Energy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Cowen cut SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen cut SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.82.

SM Energy stock opened at $30.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 4.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.01. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $48.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SM Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 152.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,526 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

