Analysts Offer Predictions for KB Home’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of KB Home in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 22nd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.38. The consensus estimate for KB Home’s current full-year earnings is $5.50 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.42 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.40 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.96 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on KB Home from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KB Home in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.50 to $42.50 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on KB Home from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on KB Home from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KB Home presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.96.

KB Home Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of KBH stock opened at $51.15 on Monday. KB Home has a twelve month low of $25.31 and a twelve month high of $52.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.44.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.61. KB Home had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.88%.

KB Home announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 22nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $6,789,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,472,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,648,835.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in KB Home by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,970,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,098,000 after purchasing an additional 108,191 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 24.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,188,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,674,000 after buying an additional 1,225,187 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 0.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,002,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,794,000 after buying an additional 21,677 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in KB Home by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,833,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,255,000 after purchasing an additional 119,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in KB Home by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,793,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

