Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Decreased by Zacks Research

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ball in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 22nd. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Ball’s current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ball’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. Ball had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.93.

NYSE:BALL opened at $56.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.35. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 16,651 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,000,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,445,000 after acquiring an additional 19,373 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 613,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,786,000 after acquiring an additional 30,176 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,482,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,125,000 after acquiring an additional 291,961 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

