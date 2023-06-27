Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Lifted by Analyst

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Bank of Hawaii in a report released on Friday, June 23rd. Zacks Research analyst D. Chamria now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Bank of Hawaii’s current full-year earnings is $4.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $229.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.67 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 26.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share.

BOH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $76.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

Shares of BOH opened at $42.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.02. Bank of Hawaii has a 12-month low of $30.83 and a 12-month high of $85.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.83%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Robert W. Wo, Jr. bought 6,500 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.85 per share, with a total value of $259,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,539 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,179.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Alicia E. Moy bought 4,200 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.90 per share, with a total value of $201,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,482 shares in the company, valued at $502,087.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Wo, Jr. bought 6,500 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.85 per share, with a total value of $259,025.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,179.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $492,495. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 151,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,740,000 after buying an additional 8,569 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth $516,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 161,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,521,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

