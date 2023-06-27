Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Issued By Zacks Research

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cincinnati Financial in a report issued on Thursday, June 22nd. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Cincinnati Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cincinnati Financial’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

CINF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.17.

CINF stock opened at $96.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Cincinnati Financial has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $130.66. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 806.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.36.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,500.00%.

In related news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $2,054,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,577,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.39 per share, with a total value of $98,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $2,054,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,577,620.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 11,107.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 235.0% in the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

