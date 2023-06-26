Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Acquires 15 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for approximately 0.7% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at $49,629,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $680.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $669.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $689.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $755.92.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

