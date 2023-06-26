Landmark Wealth Management LLC Has $1.95 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,696 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after acquiring an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,869,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307,240 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 103,959,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,220 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,731,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,111,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,550,000 after buying an additional 3,578,089 shares during the last quarter.

VEA opened at $45.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.91. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $47.55.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

