Arden Trust Co Sells 1,080 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Arden Trust Co lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,910 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 65.8% in the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 6,112 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $2,660,000. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,745,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $215.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $126.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.76 and a 1 year high of $223.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.83.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.90%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

