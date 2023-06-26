Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $71.58 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 357,974 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 28,427 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.06% of Lowe’s Companies worth $71,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.2% during the first quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 6,112 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE:LOW opened at $215.22 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.83. The company has a market cap of $126.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.76 and a one year high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

