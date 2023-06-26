Naples Global Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,754 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1,666.7% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,932,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 55.0% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 19th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.96.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

Applied Materials Trading Down 2.1 %

In other Applied Materials news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $136.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.03. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $142.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.89%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

