City Holding Co. Has $6.24 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

City Holding Co. grew its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 1.1% of City Holding Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE KO opened at $61.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.68. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. HSBC lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

