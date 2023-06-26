Northland Capital Management LLC Has $5.03 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Northland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,164 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 3.8% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $45.18 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $47.55. The company has a market capitalization of $109.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.91.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

