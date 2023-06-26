Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stake Boosted by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 0.9% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Accenture by 101,214.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,141,000 after buying an additional 4,036,414 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Accenture by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,582 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,475,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,528,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,992 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 41.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,457,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,404,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,071 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Accenture from $327.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Accenture Trading Down 2.9 %

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $298.43 on Monday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $327.93. The company has a market capitalization of $188.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $291.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.93%.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.