Stonnington Group LLC Invests $375,000 in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,307 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $3,057,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 14.0% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,021 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 199.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 50,843 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 187,552 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,037,000 after buying an additional 7,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $136.07 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $142.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, New Street Research cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.96.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

