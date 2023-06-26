Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 56,625.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909,437 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 122,794.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,050,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664,177 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Broadcom by 53.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,420,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,528,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 159.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,104,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $490,478,000 after acquiring an additional 679,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $870.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $799.47.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Down 0.0 %

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,645 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,148 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $822.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $720.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $638.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $339.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $921.78.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.63%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

