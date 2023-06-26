Deltec Asset Management LLC Takes Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.

Insider Activity

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE opened at $74.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.64 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.43 and its 200 day moving average is $77.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.65%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

