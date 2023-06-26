Viking Fund Management LLC Sells 20,000 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Viking Fund Management LLC cut its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises about 1.3% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 11,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NEE opened at $74.17 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.64 and a 1-year high of $91.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.43 and a 200 day moving average of $77.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 55.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

