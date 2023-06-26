W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Invests $200,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,156 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.21.

ORCL stock opened at $118.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.07. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $211,662,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,576,328,095.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,052,544 shares of company stock valued at $686,725,797 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

