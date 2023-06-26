Byrne Asset Management LLC Sells 7,470 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Byrne Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,007 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,470 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.65.

INTC stock opened at $33.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $137.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.53 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $40.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.04 and a 200-day moving average of $29.41.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

