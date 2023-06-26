Byrne Asset Management LLC Sells 538 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Byrne Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. UBS Group raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $169.29 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $209.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $145.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

