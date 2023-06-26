W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Acquires 590 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises 1.2% of W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,839,176,000 after buying an additional 601,166 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,787,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,220,088,000 after purchasing an additional 255,287 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,777,000 after purchasing an additional 54,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,775 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $1,255,623,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.23.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $169.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.33. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $209.39. The company has a market capitalization of $145.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.43%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

