AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,595 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,595 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $22,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after buying an additional 9,776,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,175,255,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $433,134,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,583,053,000 after purchasing an additional 969,222 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 199.1% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,353,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,307,000 after purchasing an additional 900,974 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CAT. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.42.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT stock opened at $234.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $221.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.59. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

