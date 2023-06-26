First National Bank of South Miami Sells 1,284 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

First National Bank of South Miami lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,089 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Oracle were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,128 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,667 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,617 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.21.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,394,416.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,052,544 shares of company stock valued at $686,725,797 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL opened at $118.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $322.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $127.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.07.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

