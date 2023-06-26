Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Northland Capital Management LLC

Northland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,686 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 8.3% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 40,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,299,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 24,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Family CFO Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 138,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,196,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $214.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $296.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.77 and a 200-day moving average of $202.66. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $221.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.