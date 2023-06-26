Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,731 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $51,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,061,000 after buying an additional 10,584 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $404.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $379.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $402.67. The stock has a market cap of $118.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.67.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

