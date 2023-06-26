Deltec Asset Management LLC Invests $1.65 Million in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company
In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,497.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Deere & Company Stock Down 2.7 %
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Deere & Company Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 16.78%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
DE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.67.
About Deere & Company
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
See Also
- Get a free research report on Deere & Company from StockNews.com
- Is A Reversal On The Horizon For Snap?
- ImmunoGen Stock Continues to Defy Gravity on Phase 2 Trials
- AI is Powering a Recovery for Juniper Networks
- AI-Powered Dropbox Sees Stock Soar: A Comeback in the Making?
- Five stocks we like better than Deere & Company
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.