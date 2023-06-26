Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,164,226 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 89,685 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 1.4% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.05% of Comcast worth $82,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 24.6% during the first quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 33,762 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 692,454 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,251,000 after buying an additional 57,742 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,629,860 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $61,788,000 after buying an additional 18,420 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 106,783 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,048,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Bank of America raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $40.09 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $43.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.88%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.