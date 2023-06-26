Gradient Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $27,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,632,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,709,332,000 after buying an additional 190,304 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,438,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,151,931,000 after acquiring an additional 195,918 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,511,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,617,879,000 after acquiring an additional 513,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,287,056,000 after acquiring an additional 651,014 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 56,625.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909,437 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $799.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Broadcom Stock Down 2.4 %

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,645 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,148 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO opened at $822.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $339.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $720.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $638.92. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $921.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.63%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

