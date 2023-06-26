Claro Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Claro Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 31,520 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 71,757 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its stake in Comcast by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,499 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock opened at $40.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.22. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $43.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $167.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

