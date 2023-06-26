Dakota Wealth Management Purchases 2,045 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMT. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 629.4% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.53.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $186.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47. The company has a market capitalization of $86.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.52.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 209.33%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

