AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 530,779 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,587 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $20,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.5% during the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.7% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 14,334 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.9% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 41,801 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.8% during the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 62,526 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,234,447 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,798,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $40.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $43.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.22. The company has a market cap of $167.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Articles

