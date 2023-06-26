Arden Trust Co Acquires 286 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,652 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $797,956,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $401,215,000. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $216,769,000. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.97.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM opened at $210.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $205.87 and a 200 day moving average of $178.66. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The stock has a market cap of $204.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 552.88, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.40, for a total transaction of $239,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at $19,093,107. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.40, for a total transaction of $239,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,093,107. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $31,665,453.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,786,716.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 771,032 shares of company stock valued at $161,582,596 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

