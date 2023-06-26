Northland Capital Management LLC Has $252,000 Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Northland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,347,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Prostatis Group LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 144,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,528,000 after purchasing an additional 14,720 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.75. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.