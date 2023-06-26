Baldrige Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 156.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,180 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $424.02 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.70 and a fifty-two week high of $448.65. The stock has a market cap of $188.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $368.91 and a 200-day moving average of $341.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Insider Activity at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $383,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $383,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Netflix from $388.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. UBS Group raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Netflix from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.22.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

