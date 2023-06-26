Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,367 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 1.2% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $25,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,471,432,000 after acquiring an additional 996,990 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,582,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,892,000 after purchasing an additional 168,444 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 21.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412,664 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after buying an additional 3,691,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,429,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,375,000 after buying an additional 364,339 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LLY opened at $458.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $435.56 billion, a PE ratio of 72.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $425.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $373.88. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $296.32 and a 1-year high of $462.26.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 107,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.28, for a total transaction of $49,153,064.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,248,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,501,553,456.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 107,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.28, for a total value of $49,153,064.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,248,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,501,553,456.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,279,783 shares of company stock valued at $510,549,964. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

