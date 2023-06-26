Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 587 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Hills Bank & Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $432.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.00.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $70,112,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,071,008,458.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total value of $731,745.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,761 shares in the company, valued at $14,111,094.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $70,112,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,071,008,458.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,279,783 shares of company stock valued at $510,549,964. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY opened at $467.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $425.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $373.88. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $296.32 and a twelve month high of $467.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.95, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

