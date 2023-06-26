Security National Bank Sells 296 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Security National Bank lessened its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,418 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $257.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.41.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $199.89 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $242.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $121.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.92.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

