Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Absher Wealth Management LLC

Absher Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,494 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises approximately 3.6% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $20,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE opened at $404.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $402.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total transaction of $10,658,953.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $21,794,512.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $352,497.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total value of $10,658,953.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,794,512.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.67.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

