Arden Trust Co Sells 902 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Arden Trust Co reduced its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Deere & Company Trading Down 2.7 %

DE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.67.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $404.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $118.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $379.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $402.67. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

