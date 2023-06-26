Claro Advisors LLC Buys 305 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $28,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $352,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Deere & Company Stock Down 2.7 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.67.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $404.45 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $379.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $402.67. The company has a market capitalization of $118.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.91 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.78%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

