Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Broadcom from $675.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $799.47.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $822.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $720.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $638.92. The stock has a market cap of $339.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $921.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,645 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,148 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.