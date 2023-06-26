B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Buys 390 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $24,166,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 13,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 139,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.7% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 36,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NextEra Energy Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $74.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.43 and a 200 day moving average of $77.50. The firm has a market cap of $150.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $69.64 and a one year high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.65%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.