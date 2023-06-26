NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $74.17 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $69.64 and a one year high of $91.35. The stock has a market cap of $150.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 55.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.